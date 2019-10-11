comscore Hired thug admits to 2017 kidnapping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hired thug admits to 2017 kidnapping

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

A convicted methamphetamine trafficker who was scheduled to stand trial next month on more drug trafficking charges has admitted that he was also a hired henchman responsible for the 2017 abduction of a 72-year-old Honolulu businessman. Read more



