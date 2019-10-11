comscore Land Use Commission grants OK for landfill to continue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Land Use Commission grants OK for landfill to continue

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The city will need to close the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill by March 2, 2028, under a permit granted by the state Land Use Commission Thursday by a 6-2 vote. Read more

