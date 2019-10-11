comscore Long-awaited Ala Wai canal dredging gets underway this month | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Long-awaited Ala Wai canal dredging gets underway this month

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is starting a $21 million-plus Ala Wai dredging project this month. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app

Scroll Up