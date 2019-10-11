comscore Ron’s Performance Center closing after 52 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ron’s Performance Center closing after 52 years

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Ron’s Performance Center, a retailer that has sold and installed custom auto parts and accessories for 52 years, is closing Oct. 31. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app

Scroll Up