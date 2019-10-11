comscore September Maui home sales mixed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

September Maui home sales mixed

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Maui single-family home sales soared 47.5% in September but the overall housing market was mixed, according to data released Thursday by the Realtors Association of Maui. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app

Scroll Up