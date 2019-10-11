September Maui home sales mixed

Maui single-family home sales soared 47.5% in September but the overall housing market was mixed, according to data released Thursday by the Realtors Association of Maui. Read more

Maui single-family home sales soared 47.5% in September but the overall housing market was mixed, according to data released Thursday by the Realtors Association of Maui.

Sales increased to 118 from 80 in the year-earlier period but the median sales price slipped 4.6% to $719,718 from $754,248. The median price is the point where half the prices are above and half are below.

The condominium market also was mixed as sales dipped 3.3% to 119 from 123 and the median sales price rose 9.6% to $540,000 from $492,500.

ON THE MOVE

The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the following new appointments:

>> David Strange as director of system facilities and biomedical engineering. He was previously director of facilities management for Sacred Heart Health System in Florida and director of plant operations for Memorial Regional Hospital for 23 years.

>> Robin Kalohelani to administrator for The Queen’s Medical Center — West Oahu support, clinic services and care transition. Kalohelani joined Queen’s in 2006 as a community health nurse case manager and emergency room and acute care case manager at the Punchbowl campus, and in 2013 was named project leader for The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu renovation, and director of care transition and clinic services in 2018.

>> Dr. Tina Tom as general practice resident program director of the Queen’s Dental Clinic.