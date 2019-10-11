Angela and Christian Lee have prime-time opportunities in One: Century

One Championship is commemorating its 100th show with two martial arts events on the same day featuring seven world title bouts. Read more

One Championship is commemorating its 100th show with two martial arts events on the same day featuring seven world title bouts.

The first event will be broadcast live on TNT in the United States, and the organization is using the first siblings to hold world titles at the same time to promote it.

Mililani’s Christian and Angela Lee will fight on the four-bout main card of One: Century at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, with Angela Lee (9-2) defending her 115-pound atomweight championship against Xiong Jing Nan (14-1) in the main event.

Lightweight champion Christian Lee (12-3) will kick off the televised portion of the event as a late replacement in the final of the lightweight world grand prix against Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (8-1, 7-1 One).

None of the 43 other fighters competing in the event has more on the line than Angela Lee, who is facing the woman responsible for her first professional loss. Lee went up in weight to challenge for Jing Nan’s strawweight title and was TKO’d in the fifth round. Lee lost her next fight, also at 125 pounds, and is now on a two-fight losing streak as she goes back down to the weight she has dominated over her professional career, going 9-0 with seven submission wins.

A third loss in a row would leave her on a bad streak and without a belt.

“It’s going to be a completely different fight from before,” Lee said at the One: Century press conference. “I’m fully confident in defending my belt and showing why I’m the champion in this division.”

Jing Nan has won four of her five bouts at 125 pounds by knockout. After taking out Lee, who moved up in weight to try to become a two-division champion, Jing Nan has decided to cut weight and go for two-belt status of her own.

“Six months ago, Angela went down to my weight class and tried to get my belt. I kept what was rightfully mine,” Jing Nan said. “Now, it’s my turn to go down to her weight class for the belt (and) just like half a year ago, I will win this match.

“But unlike last time, I won’t leave without two belts over my shoulders.”

Christian Lee cashed in on a surprising title shot against Shinya Aoki in May to join his sister as a world champion.

A lightweight grand prix, which included former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez, was going on to find an opponent to challenge for Lee’s title. Alvarez, however, had to withdraw from Saturday’s fight against Arslanaliev with an injury, and the organization chose Lee to take his place.

Lee’s title isn’t on the line, but a rematch for the belt comes next if he loses to the Russian, whose only loss was by disqualification when he kicked a grounded opponent.

Arslanaliev has knocked out his last three opponents in the first round.

The card will be broadcast from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in Hawaii on TNT.

ONE: CENTURY

Ryogoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan

>> Saturday, 5 p.m. (TNT)

Women’s atomweight world title fight

>> Angela Lee (9-2, 9-2 One) vs. Xiong Jing Nan (14-1, 5-0)

Lightweight world grand prix championship final >> Christian Lee (12-3, 12-3 One) vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (8-1, 7-1)