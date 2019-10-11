Damien faces Moanalua in high-stakes prep football matchup

The script is still unwritten, but after playing in the Division I state final in 2017 and missing the state tourney last year, the Damien Monarchs are thirsting. Read more

The script is still unwritten, but after playing in the Division I state final in 2017 and missing the state tourney last year, the Damien Monarchs are thirsting.

Longing. Hungering.

When No. 10 Damien (7-2, 5-2 ILH D-I) meets Moanalua at Aloha Stadium today, its dreams of ILH and state Division I titles will be on the line. Unbeaten Moanalua has nothing at stake in the OIA standings with a win or loss, but a loss for Damien coupled with a win by ‘Iolani (7-2, 5-2) at Castle would give the ILH’s lone state berth to the Raiders.

Damien would be done for the year. No. 6 Moanalua (8-0, 6-0) is already done with OIA D-I play and has first place clinched.

“Knowing Coach (Savaii) Eselu, he’s going to take every game seriously,” Damien coach Eddie Klaneski said. “I don’t think any coach approaches a game like this without coaching the kids to be prepared. Last year, he took the blame when they lost to Castle (in the OIA playoffs) and he doesn’t want that same feeling again. We’re expecting the most out of them.”

Moanalua has been on fire since last year’s stunning playoff loss.

“We’re using that as motivation. We’re leaving no stone unturned. Nothing will be a surprise,” Eselu said. “Coach Klaneski does a solid job with their 11 personnel. You rarely see it in Hawaii.”

That balanced approach by Damien has worked for years now. The multiple formations work fine, but when they line up tight and play smashmouth, it is highly effective.

“We need to nullify their tight end and the extra back in the box when they do that split-back look,” Eselu added. “It’s very difficult to stop. They’ve got the hogs up front and they’re solid.”

When the Monarchs fell to league rival ‘Iolani three weeks ago, they also lost quarterback Jake Holtz, who was ejected. The ILH rule required Holtz to sit out two games, but backup Logan Lacio performed well and Damien defeated Kailua (28-12) and Aiea (48-0) since. Holtz will be back in the lineup against Moanalua.

“We’re proud of the way Logan has played. We’re very fortunate that Logan did a really, really good job,” Klaneski said.

Lacio, a sophomore, has been poised and pinpoint with his aerial skills. Holtz, at nearly 6-4 and 215 pounds, brings a different set of game-breaking skills. He has passed for 1,392 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four picks in 208 attempts. He has also rushed for 321 yards and five more TDs, averaging more than 5 yards per carry.

Though Damien wide receiver Jarvis Natividad is having a stellar season with 42 catches for 765 yards and nine TDs — plus a kick return for a TD last week at Aiea — this may be the best defensive unit Damien has seen. Moanalua cornerbacks Aukai Grace and Rashod Tanner are prime-time defenders.

“Their defense is well coached, they tackle well and play super fast,” Klaneski said. “Their two corners can shut people down. They might be the two best as a combination in the state. They can compete at any level. It poses a problem when they can play man and cover. They’ve got a lot of interceptions.”

Natividad will have the full attention of Moanalua.

“That guy is a game-changer for sure. We always got to keep account of him,” Eselu noted. “If they use any exotics on him, we have to be ready.”

Holtz’s experience is key. He saw different looks by a quick, savvy ‘Iolani defense. Moanalua will play chess games in pre-snap and post-snap, using stand-up looks at the line of scrimmage similar to what Mark Kurisu does at Leilehua.

“Their front is disruptive and they give a lot of different looks. It’s going to be a challenge for us to pick up their movement and blitzes for our offensive line,” Klaneski said.

While Makanalea Meyer (35 catches, 378 yards, two touchdowns) and Ezra Kaina (25, 311, three) have been steady in the receiver corps, running back Amo Sulu has been a beacon of consistency. The senior became the season’s second rusher on Oahu to top the 1,000-yard mark last weekend. Sulu has 1,111 yards and 13 TDs this season.

“We’re definitely better than we were three or four weeks ago, for sure. Understanding the offense, being able to play faster,” Klaneski said. “Our team was jelling before, but we can do a lot more now.”

Moanalua’s offense has been an air force during its eight-game winning streak, matching last year’s run for the best start in school history. RJ Javar’s arrival from Mililani solved a big puzzle. He has passed for 2,346 yards and 23 TDs in the pass-heavy offense. With a 69% completion rate, his passer rating of 161.72 is among the best in the state.

Na Menehune have thrown the ball on 62% of their plays. With Javar leading the team in rushing attempts — 82 of their 174 carries — they have depended on the senior heavily in their Air Raid attack.

“Everything is spot-on academically,” Eselu said of Javar. “Saint Louis’ quarterback (Jayden) de Laura is awesome, but my guy is leading in everything.”

They have also depended on senior wide receiver Rudy Kealohi (71, 810, seven) and another transfer, Jansen York (50, 782, six). Dacyres Domingo (27, 335, four) and Lawsen Lee (27, 305, four) have also provided integral support in Moanalua’s flights of fun.

“We’re going to attack them. It’s great to play an awesome team with a great coach like Coach Klaneski. The stakes are super high for them,” Eselu said.

Moanalua has won the last three matchups, including a 31-13 victory last season.

NO. 6 MOANALUA NA MENEHUNE (8-0, 6-0 OIA D-I) VS. NO. 10 DAMIEN MONARCHS (7-2, 5-1 ILH D-I)

Today, 5 p.m., Aloha Stadium

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (Ch. 1016)

>> Series history: Moanalua leads 3-1

>> First meeting: Brian Borges threw three touchdown passes for Damien, which earned its only win over Moanalua, 21-0 on Aug. 26, 1989, in the first game of the Shawn Akina Memorial Classic at Aloha Stadium. Chris Truby caught one of the TD passes for the Monarchs.