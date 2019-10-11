comscore Ferd Lewis: ESPN helped Boise State become a brand name | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: ESPN helped Boise State become a brand name

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

ESPN doesn’t have an office here, but its cameras and crews spend so much time in this inter-mountain outpost that it probably should. Read more

Previous Story
Polynesian HOF finalists announced
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 11, 2019

Scroll Up