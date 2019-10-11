HPU has 6-match win streak snapped
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Perla Escobar had 17 kills and Cameryn Collie added 10, but the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team fell to Biola 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday at St. Francis, snapping the Sharks’ six-match winning streak.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Perla Escobar had 17 kills and Cameryn Collie added 10, but the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team fell to Biola 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday at St. Francis, snapping the Sharks’ six-match winning streak.
The Sharks (10-6, 6-2 PacWest) were outblocked 17-9.
Bekah Roth finished with 13 kills for the Eagles (8-8, 5-3).
UH Hilo volleyball team sweeps Concordia
Bria Beale finished with 14 kills and 17 digs and Amber Tai added 13 kills as the Hawaii Hilo volleyball team beat Concordia-Irvine 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 on Thursday at UHH gym.
Kendall Kott recorded 40 assists for the Vulcans (11-5, 6-2 PacWest).
Hannah Tostado had eight kills for the Eagles (9-6, 3-4).