HPU has 6-match win streak snapped

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Perla Escobar had 17 kills and Cameryn Collie added 10, but the Hawaii Pacific volleyball team fell to Biola 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday at St. Francis, snapping the Sharks’ six-match winning streak. Read more

