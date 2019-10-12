comscore Lt. Gov. Josh Green renders first aid in H-1 accident | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lt. Gov. Josh Green renders first aid in H-1 accident

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green was on his way to Leeward Oahu on Friday morning when he made an unscheduled stop on the shoulder of the H-1 freeway in Central Oahu to tend to a 36-year-old man who sustained head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash. Read more

Previous Story
Firefighters respond to bus oil spill in Aiea

Scroll Up