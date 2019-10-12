comscore New B&B property tax category proposed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New B&B property tax category proposed

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:15 p.m.

A bill moving through the Honolulu City Council would carve out a new property tax category for homeowners who operate bed-and-breakfast establishments. Call it a “setting the table” bill. Read more

