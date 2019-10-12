comscore Remains found in Maunawili are of missing hiker, family says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Remains found in Maunawili are of missing hiker, family says

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An outpouring of love for missing hiker Nicholas “Nick” Tachino and support for his family continued to flow Friday on social media following a family announcement that the remains found Sunday in a remote area of Maunawili were his. Read more

