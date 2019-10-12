Remains found in Maunawili are of missing hiker, family says

An outpouring of love for missing hiker Nicholas “Nick” Tachino and support for his family continued to flow Friday on social media following a family announcement that the remains found Sunday in a remote area of Maunawili were his. Read more

Nathan Tachino, his brother, wrote to the many friends far and near, on the “Bring Nick Home” Facebook page, that the “family has been notified that Nick was in fact found on Sunday.”

“During the past two weeks, I was humbled and in awe of the support and outpouring of love from my awesome family, friends, and new friends,” Tachino wrote. “I am sure Nick felt the same way.”

“Many of you shared your time, resources and energies. We are very grateful to have had your support during this ordeal. Your love and friendship made the load easier to carry. … Thank you for bringing Nick home.”

Nicholas Tachino, 51, was last seen at noon Sept. 23 leaving work in the Airport Industrial Park area. His 2005 Toyota Matrix was found near the Royal Hawaiian Golf Course and the Olomana Trail.

His cellphone was found left at home.

A Sept. 26 CrimeStoppers bulletin said he may have been emotionally distraught, but was later discounted by friends as “100% wrong.”

A GoFundMe page outlined the search efforts.

On Sept. 29, “Fire choppers scoured all peaks and rescuers were dropped in.”

On Sept. 30, Nathan Tachino rented a private helicopter and spent more than 1-1/2 hours in the air with a couple of friends searching, circling peaks, but due to the dense foliage, they could only see between trees in the higher areas along the base of the steep face.

Nicholas Tachino, known in canoe paddling circles for his photography, was known as Nick x1v. He was described as often climbing Olomana to change the ropes and make it safer for others.

The family requested privacy, and friends are not speaking at this time.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his identification or the cause and manner of death.