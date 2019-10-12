comscore Damien rallies to beat University and win its first ILH D-II volleyball crown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Damien rallies to beat University and win its first ILH D-II volleyball crown

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Most teams let things get away after losing their top player to injury. Others, such as the Damien girls volleyball squad, rally around one another. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pro surfer Carissa Moore reinforces her No. 1 ranking with win at Roxy Pro France
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2019

Scroll Up