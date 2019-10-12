Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. Kalani
- By
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 19 of 24 attempts for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-1) closed the regular season with a victory over the Falcons (4-6, 3-5).
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 19 of 24 attempts for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-1) closed the regular season with a victory over the Falcons (4-6, 3-5).
Kalani scored first on sophomore quarterback Logan Lim’s 3-yard touchdown run and senior kicker Kevin Tabuchi’s extra point, but Kalani didn’t find the end zone again until the fourth quarter.
Kaimuki notched three touchdowns in the first half on Naomas Asuega-Fualaau’s scoring runs of 1 and 16 yards and junior receiver Koby Moananu’s 10-yard scoring catch from Maiava. Moananu caught two touchdown passes of 45 and 19 yards, sandwiching senior tight end Jonah Faasoa’s 3-yard catch to close the third quarter at 42-7.