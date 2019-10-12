Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. Kalani

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 19 of 24 attempts for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-1) closed the regular season with a victory over the Falcons (4-6, 3-5). Read more

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 19 of 24 attempts for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-1) closed the regular season with a victory over the Falcons (4-6, 3-5).

Kalani scored first on sophomore quarterback Logan Lim’s 3-yard touchdown run and senior kicker Kevin Tabuchi’s extra point, but Kalani didn’t find the end zone again until the fourth quarter.

Kaimuki notched three touchdowns in the first half on Naomas Asuega-Fualaau’s scoring runs of 1 and 16 yards and junior receiver Koby Moananu’s 10-yard scoring catch from Maiava. Moananu caught two touchdown passes of 45 and 19 yards, sandwiching senior tight end Jonah Faasoa’s 3-yard catch to close the third quarter at 42-7.

Kalani senior Jaden Self caught a 33-yard pass from Lim, but the 2-point conversion failed. The Bulldogs’ Moananu added a 27-yard scoring catch and the Falcons’ Tabuchi finished the game with a 45-yard field goal.

Kaimuki 49, Kalani 18

At Kaiser

>> Kaimuki (8-2, 7-1) 7 14 21 7 — 49

>> Kalani (4-6, 3-5) 7 0 0 11 — 18

Kalani — Logan Lim 3 run (Kevin Tabuchi kick)

Kaimuki — Naomas Asuega-Fualaau 1 run (Kurt Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Asuega-Fualaau 16 run (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Koby Moananu 10 pass from Jayden Maiava (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Moananu 45 pass from Maiava (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Jonah Faasoa 3 pass from Maiava (Kawamoto kick)

Kaimuki — Moananu 19 pass from Maiava (Kawamoto kick)

Kalani — Jaden Self 33 pass from Logan Lim (two-point attempt failed)

Kaimuki — Moananu 27 pass from Maiava (Kawamoto kick)

Kalani — FG Tabuchi 45

RUSHING — Kaimuki: Asuega-Fualaau 15-109, Maiava 2-41. Kalani: Nathaniel Balangitao 10-62, Jake Lee 3-40, Lim 9-17, Joshua Oh 4-7, Nicholas Sakamoto 1-3.

PASSING — Kaimuki: Maiava 19-24-0-251, Faasoa 1-1-0-16. Kalani: Lim 11-25-2-140.