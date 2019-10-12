comscore Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Division II recap: Kaimuki vs. Kalani

  • By Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 19 of 24 attempts for 251 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-1) closed the regular season with a victory over the Falcons (4-6, 3-5). Read more

