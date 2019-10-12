Division II recap: Pac-Five vs. McKinley

The Wolfpack had five players rush for touchdowns as they scored the first 40 points en route to a victory over the Tigers at Roosevelt. Read more

The Wolfpack had five players rush for touchdowns as they scored the first 40 points en route to a victory over the Tigers at Roosevelt.

Max Curran, Chad Schmidt, Micah Kong, Laitin Bradley and Ian Canute rushed for touchdowns for Pac-Five, which also scored on an interception return by Matthew Miura. Zion Williams rushed for two touchdowns for McKinley.

Pac-Five 40, McKinley 21

At Roosevelt

>> Pac-Five (6-3, 6-3) 7 26 7 0 — 40

>> McKinley (1-9, 1-7) 0 0 0 21 — 21

Pac-Five — Max Curran 2 run (Giovanni Rufino kick)

Pac-Five — Chad Schmidt 21 run (Rufino kick)

Pac-Five — Micah Kong 3 run (kick failed)

Pac-Five — Laitin Bradley 5 run (kick failed)

Pac-Five — Matthew Miura 33 interception return (Rufino kick)

Pac-Five — Ian Canute 16 run (Kalel Hironaka kick)

McKinley — Zion Williams 48 run (Williams from Joab Cruz)

McKinley — Quincy Owens-Barnes 11 pass from Kaena Leopoldo (two-point attempt failed)

McKinley — Williams 48 run (Paxton Nouchi kick)

RUSHING — Pac-Five: Schmidt 8-102, Canute 8-69, Kong 13-68, Chase Hedani 5-40, Rocket Uechi 3-26, Bradley 3-18, Curran 2-5. McKinley: Williams 14-90, Leopoldo 8-26, Alexandria Buchanan 2-(minus 9).

PASSING — Pac-Five: Hedani 3-12-0-41. McKinley: Leopoldo 10-17-1-94, Buchanan 1-3-1-1, Keanu Pimental 0-1-1-0.