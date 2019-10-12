Division II recap: Pac-Five vs. McKinley
The Wolfpack had five players rush for touchdowns as they scored the first 40 points en route to a victory over the Tigers at Roosevelt.
Max Curran, Chad Schmidt, Micah Kong, Laitin Bradley and Ian Canute rushed for touchdowns for Pac-Five, which also scored on an interception return by Matthew Miura. Zion Williams rushed for two touchdowns for McKinley.