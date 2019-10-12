comscore Ferd Lewis: If the University of Hawaii football team can pull upset, it could set up a Boise State rematch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: If the University of Hawaii football team can pull upset, it could set up a Boise State rematch

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If the Warriors manage to stay that way, who knows what might be waiting for them come Dec. 7? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pro surfer Carissa Moore reinforces her No. 1 ranking with win at Roxy Pro France
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2019

Scroll Up