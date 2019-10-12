Kaiser cruises past Kalaheo, awaits OIA playoffs

Kaiser took care of business in a hurry against winless Kalaheo in the teams’ regular-season finale at Kailua on Friday night. Read more

Kaiser took care of business in a hurry against winless Kalaheo in the teams’ regular-season finale at Kailua on Friday night.

Behind junior quarterback Brock Perreira and senior receiver Dre Falls, the Cougars rolled up all of their points in the first half in a 38-6 win and now turn their full attention to the OIA Division II playoffs.

Perreira, who finished off last week’s win over Nanakuli when freshman Easton Yoshino took a hard hit on a sack, had his first two throws go for 36- and 54-yard touchdowns en route to a four-TD, no-interception night. Two of those went to the 5-foot-8 Falls, who also ran back a 60-yard punt for a score.

“We saw some good things out there. I like the fact that our quarterback came in, Brock did a nice job,” Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “He threw the ball well. Our receivers did a nice job of getting open. We’ve got things to work on, but all in all, they came out and did what they needed to do tonight.”

Kaiser (9-1 overall), which had already clinched a playoff berth, improved to 7-1 in OIA D-II play, keeping pace with Kaimuki, which beat Kalani on Friday. Roosevelt’s regular-season finale today at Nanakuli will determine whether there is a three-way tie atop the standings, in which case a coin flip comes into play to determine playoff seeding.

Perreira (8-for-14, 170 yards) doubled his passing TD total entering the night. Jesse Stroede had the 36-yard catch-and-run TD on Kaiser’s first play from scrimmage, and Falls went for 54 yards on the second play of the next drive. Falls added an 18-yard score on a similar play to make it 21-0 after a quarter.

A wide-open Mason Yoshino caught a 39-yard score in the second. Then Falls weaved his way through the Kalaheo punt team to cap the half with his majestic TD return.

“The first thing after I walked into the end zone was look back, see if there’s any (flags), because we’ve had a fair share of ours returned back,” Falls said. “But it’s a nice feeling, you know, end it on a high note. Now it’s back to the grind getting ready for playoffs.”

Kalaheo (0-10, 0-8) turned to senior wildcat quarterback Jordan Neufeldt, a natural tight end/linebacker (27 carries for 88 yards). The Mustangs capped their season with a score when Neufeldt found Izaiah Abordo for a 29-yard gain, setting up Neufeldt’s 1-yard plunge.

“That was an awesome thing for the whole kids because we told them at halftime, it doesn’t matter the score at this time,” Kalaheo coach Darrell Poole said. “Let’s try to work and see if we can get a touchdown, and try to get some of the other kids standing on the side a chance to get in the game. … I’m just so proud of them.”

—

Kaiser 38, Kalaheo 6

At Kailua

>> Kaiser (9-1, 7-1) 21 17 0 0 — 38

>> Kalaheo (0-10, 0-8) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Kaiser — Jesse Stroede 36 pass from Brock Perreira (Kyler Halvorsen kick)

Kaiser — Dre Falls 54 pass from Perreira (Halvorsen kick)

Kaiser — Falls 18 pass from Perreira (Halvorsen kick)

Kaiser — FG Halvorsen 29

Kaiser — Mason Yoshino 39 pass from Perreira (Halvorsen kick)

Kaiser — Falls 60 punt return (Halvorsen kick)

Kalaheo — Jordan Neufeldt 1 run (kick failed)

RUSHING — Kaiser: Ethan Lynch 5-18, Kilohana Lacanilao 3-2, Perreira 2-(minus 4), Xavier Kepa 1-(minus 5), TEAM 3-(minus 13). Kalaheo: Neufeldt 27-88, Jackson Aber 6-9, Isaiah Akiu 2-3, Alan Aber 2-(minus 4), TEAM 1-(minus 28).

PASSING — Kaiser: Perreira 8-14-0-170, Kepa 4-7-1-39. Kalaheo: Neufeldt 4-6-0-48, Akiu 2-15-1-15.