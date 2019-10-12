comscore Turangan’s passing helps Mules batter Rams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Turangan’s passing helps Mules batter Rams

  • By Liam Monahan, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The visiting Leilehua Mules closed out their regular season on a high note, defeating the Radford Rams 54-6 to finish 8-1. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pro surfer Carissa Moore reinforces her No. 1 ranking with win at Roxy Pro France
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2019

Scroll Up