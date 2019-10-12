Turangan’s passing helps Mules batter Rams

The visiting Leilehua Mules closed out their regular season on a high note, defeating the Radford Rams 54-6 to finish 8-1. Read more

Turnovers and stunted drives held back Radford early, with three fumbles by the Rams leading to scores for Leilehua in the first half alone. Radford’s passing game held its own, with quarterback Marcus Howard completing his first seven attempts before ending the night 8-for-12.

Leilehua, meanwhile, was exceptional, with quarterback Kekoa Turangan completing 11 of 13 attempts for 217 yards in the first half. Such high production was assisted by two long touchdowns by Leilehua receivers — 53 yards to Jonathan Vasquez and 78 to Kalei Akagi.

Leading 34-0 before halftime, the Mules put in backup quarterback Seth Swoveland, accompanied by running back Cody Akagi. Together, Akagi and Swoveland marched down the field for another touchdown. Cornerback Ethan Kuth then started off the second half with an 85-yard kickoff return for the Mules, creating a commanding 47-0 lead.

Fumbles continued to plague Radford into the third quarter, with bad snaps leaving Howard to scramble. The quarterback ended the night with negative 45 yards rushing, mainly because of the trouble on the snaps. The only Ram who showed any offensive production was running back Danneh Alpha, who carried 13 times for 73 yards.

Radford put in receivers Damon Nelson and Anaiah Taimatuia-Puni at quarterback multiple times. However, after only producing a three-and-out and a strip-fumble nearly returned for another touchdown, Howard found his place back at quarterback.

Radford scored on a Maa Sunia-Pase fumble recovery in the Leilehua end zone.

No. 8 Leilehua 54, Radford 6

At Radford

>> Leilehua (8-1, 5-1) 13 27 7 7 — 54

>> Radford (0-8, 0-6) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Leilehua — Kekoa Turangan 1 rush (kick by Konapiliahi Raymond)

Leilehua — Jayzon Ramos 4 pass from Kekoa Turangan (kick no good)

Leilehua — Kalei Akagi 78 pass from Kekoa Turangan (kick by Konapiliahi Raymond)

Leilehua — Kawela Kaluhiokalani 1 rush (kick by Konapiliahi Raymond)

Leilehua — Jonathan Vasquez 53 pass from Kekoa Turangan (kick by Konapiliahi Raymond)

Leilehua — Alex Ishmael 2 rush (kick no good)

Leilehua — Ethan Kuth 85 kickoff return (kick by Konapiliahi Raymond)

Leilehua — Konapiliahi Raymond 5 rush (kick by Konapiliahi Raymond)

Radford — Maa Sunia-Pase end zone fumble recovery (2-point conversion failed)

RUSHING — Radford: DJ Alpha 13-73, Kendall Saxton 5-5, Damon Nelson 1-0, Jonah Ongory 4-0, Marcus Howard 6-(minus 45). Leilehua: Kaluhiokalani 12-70, Cody Akagi 7-40, Jemell Vereen 2-27, Konapiliahi Raymond 3-7, Turangan 2-(minus 2), Ishmael 2-(minus 4), Ka’eo Travis-Ligsay 1-(minus 4), Christian Rapis 3-(minus 16).

PASSING — Radford: Howard 8-12-1-44, Anaiah Taimatuia-Puni 1-1-0-5. Leilehua: Turangan 11-13-0-217, Seth Swoveland 4-6-1-69.