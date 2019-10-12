comscore University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine get swept by Cal Poly on the road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine get swept by Cal Poly on the road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The Rainbow Wahine were swept on the road in conference play for the first time since 2014, falling to Cal Poly for a third straight season in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pro surfer Carissa Moore reinforces her No. 1 ranking with win at Roxy Pro France
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2019

Scroll Up