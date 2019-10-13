Calendar: Community events happening on Maui
Today
A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on.
Council Water and Infrastucture Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss proposed bill to reduce speed limit on Hina Avenue in Kahului from Wakea Avenue to Mokapu Street to 25 mph from 30 mph, and review final parking action plan for Wailuku and Lahaina by Dixon Resources Unlimited dated February 2018.
Council Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee meets 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider J. Nalani Kaninau’s nomination to Board of Water Supply.
Council Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss protection and preservation of East Maui streams, resolution authorizing the Council to provide comments to state Office of Environmental Quality Control on draft EIS by Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation Co. for East Maui water lease, and proposed bill requiring that project signs be posted for planned subdivisions in ag-zoned districts.