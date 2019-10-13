Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on. Read more

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> Council Water and Infrastucture Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss proposed bill to reduce speed limit on Hina Avenue in Kahului from Wakea Avenue to Mokapu Street to 25 mph from 30 mph, and review final parking action plan for Wailuku and Lahaina by Dixon Resources Unlimited dated February 2018.

>> Council Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee meets 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider J. Nalani Kaninau’s nomination to Board of Water Supply.

>> Council Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Preservation Committee meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss protection and preservation of East Maui streams, resolution authorizing the Council to provide comments to state Office of Environmental Quality Control on draft EIS by Alexander & Baldwin and East Maui Irrigation Co. for East Maui water lease, and proposed bill requiring that project signs be posted for planned subdivisions in ag-zoned districts.

>> Pride Beach Potluck & BBQ: Weeklong celebration of the isle’s LGBTQ community wraps from noon to 6 p.m. today at VFW Hall in Kihei. Info: alohamauipride.org.

>> AARP Smart Driver Course: Seniors can learn about the effects of medication on driving, how to reduce driver distractions, proper use of new auto technology and how to adjust driving to compensate for age- related physical changes and become eligible for lower insurance rates from 8:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kula Community Center. Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers. Info/register: 270-7308.

>> Akaku Upstairs: Women Helping Women will be featured at this week’s free salon session at 6 p.m. Thursday, 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204. The nonprofit agency supports healthy relationships, combats violence in the home and provides emergency shelter for women victims of domestic abuse. RSVP at akaku.org/salons or call 871-5554; walk-ins welcome.

>> “How to Improve Hawaii’s Business Climate”: The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii event featuring Steve Petranik, editor of Hawaii Business Magazine, will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Maui Country Club. Cost: $10, includes lunch at eventbrite.com. Info: 591-9193 or info@grassrootinstitute.org.

EVENTS

>> Starry Night Cinema: “Aladdin”: Bring a low-back beach chair and blanket for an outdoor screening of “Aladdin” starring Will Smith, with pre-show entertainment, keiki art activity and food trucks at 6:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’s A&B Amphitheater; gates open 5 p.m. No coolers or outside food or drinks; screening moves to Castle Theater in the event of rain. Cost: Free.

>> Wai.Kai Week: Maui Ocean Center’s celebration “of wai (fresh water) and kai (salt water) and where the two realms meet” Oct. 20-26 boasts events including a Kealia Pond beach cleanup, appearances by environmental organizations, cultural talks, a benefit dinner and free daytime kamaaina admission for keiki ages 4-12 accompanied by a paid adult. Info: mauioceancenter.com.

STAGE

>> “Evil Dead the Musical”: ProArts Maui combines elements of the “Evil Dead” cult films for “one of the craziest, funniest and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time.” Due to adult content, recommended for ages 18+. Opens Friday at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road in Azeka Shopping Center, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 3, and 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Cost: $30 general, $40 for “splash zone.” Info: proartsmaui.com, 463-6550.

>> “The Graduate”: Maui OnStage production of Terry Johnson’s stage adaptation of “The Graduate,” based on the novel and 1967 film, with final performance 3 p.m. today at Iao Theater. Cost: $20-$40. Info: 242-6969, mauionstage.com.

MUSIC

>> Songs of Frank Sinatra with John Wilt: A two-hour performance of 32 classic Sinatra tunes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Iao Theater. Cost: $20-$40. Info: 242-6969, mauionstage.com.

ART

>> “Art & Activism: An Exhibition About Change”: Schaefer International Gallery, MACC, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Oct. 31. Artist walk-through with Kanani Miyamoto and Paul Mullowney, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday. Free.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.