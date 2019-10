Maui Farmers Markets

Email new and updated farmers market listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Read more

SOUTH MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays at 61 S. Kihei Road. Call 875-0949.

>> Lipoa Street Farmers Market: Open 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 357-4564.

CENTRAL MAUI

>> Maui Fresh Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului. Visit queenkaahumanucenter.com.

>> Maui Swap Meet: Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at University of Hawaii Maui College, Kahului. Call 244-3100.

WEST MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 7-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3636 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Honokowai. Call 669-7004.

UPCOUNTRY/EAST MAUI

>> Upcountry Farmers Market: Open 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, at Kulamalu Town Center. Visit upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

>> Makawao Marketplace: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 3654 Baldwin Ave. Call 280-5516.

>> La‘akea Village: Open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 639 Baldwin Ave., Paia. Call 579-8398.

>> Hana Fresh Market: Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 4590 Hana Highway, Hana. Call 248-7515.

>> ONO Organic Farms Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily in downtown Hana, next to the gas station. Call 248-7779.

>> Maui Nui Farm Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Maui Nui Farm, 151 Pulehunui Road, Kula. Call 280-6166.

