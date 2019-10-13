Back in the Day on Maui

40 years ago …

The cost of campaigning for election as mayor of Maui has become an important issue, especially among candidates who have had very little to spend.

It is estimated that the 18 candidates will spend a total of $400,000 by the time the election is held. More than half of that amount, a total of $250,000, already has been spent by four candidates: Hannibal Tavares, Ronald Y. Kondo, Abraham Aiona and Wayne Nishiki.

The campaign cost issue was brought to a head when candidate Michael Martin of Maalaea noted that money contributed by developers was being accepted by candidates who have spoken out against urbanization.

Martin said it is the “height of hypocrisy” for candidates to accept money from pro-development groups while calling for limitations on urban development.

50 years ago …

An estimated 300 plantation workers failed to report to work again today, continuing to idle Maui’s largest pineapple plantation.

The workers had appeared at the Maui Land & Pineapple Co. plantation yesterday but went straight to a rank-and-file meeting rather than reporting for work. Today, only seasonal workers showed up at all.

“We’ve had no contact with the employees at all,” said Douglas L. MacCluer, plantation superintendent, “and the entire plantation is off.”

Just a week ago the company’s cannery had been completely idled for three days by a walkout of its employees.

Jack Stegmuller, overall plantations superintendent for the Maui company, said he is hopeful that a meeting can be set up soon to find out why the workers refused to perform their jobs.

90 years ago …

In line with tuberculosis cure and prevention work on Maui, chest examination centers are being established in Lahaina, Wailuku, Paia and Puunene.

Physicians in charge will examine patients who have come in contact with the disease and children who are underweight, said Dr. F.E. Trotter, president of the board of health.

Excellent conditions prevail at the Kula sanitarium, Dr. Trotter reported. The preventorium is now housed in wooden buildings. Fifty-three children are under observation at the prevention hospital.

110 years ago …

Dedicated on Sunday last, the new Spreckelsville church takes its place among the churches of Maui. The new church has a congregation of 31 and was built and furnished at a cost of approximately $1,000, being formally recognized by the Maui Church Association.

The Rev. O. Nawahine offered the dedication prayer, and the Rev. T.A. Waltrip preached the first sermon. The Rev. E.B. Turner welcomed the church into the church association, and the keys were presented by the Hon. H.P. Baldwin. Special trains were run from Wailuku and Paia for the occasion.