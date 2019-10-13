comscore Baldwin High staff trains for active shooter attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Baldwin High staff trains for active shooter attack

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An active shooter training session was held at Baldwin High School earlier this month in concert with the Maui Police Department. Read more

Previous Story
Police search for driver that critically injured girl, 6, in Laie

Scroll Up