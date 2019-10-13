Baldwin High staff trains for active shooter attack

An active shooter training session was held at Baldwin High School earlier this month in concert with the Maui Police Department. Read more

The 131 participants included teachers, administrators, security guards, custodians and cafeteria workers, the department said in an email released Friday.

The presentation on Oct. 4 was the first of a series put together by police school resource officers with approval from the Department of Education.

At issue is how to respond to an “active attack,” a phenomenon on the rise across the United States, the police release said.

The session included a discussion of strategies based on the principles of “avoid, deny and defend.” The final phase involved three scenarios of an active attack.

Similar sessions are planned for other Maui schools.