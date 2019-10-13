comscore Developer, city fail to keep timely promises on Waikiki parking lot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Developer, city fail to keep timely promises on Waikiki parking lot

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:19 p.m.

A 50-stall metered parking lot still hasn’t been returned to the city a year after the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, opened its second tower. Read more

