New Hawaii legacy lands proposed for protection

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Rich in Hawaiian artifacts and natural beauty, coastal pasturelands on Hawaii island and a valley on Molokai are among five properties the state Legacy Land Conservation Commission has prioritized for conservation in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced last week. Read more

