Vital statistics, Oct. 4-10

MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
Marriages
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 4 to 10
>> Jacob Allen Anderson and Sabrina Alice Cober
>> Maria Cristina Asco Aquino and Jacqueline Noriega
>> Marjorie Domingo Bocalbos and Wayne Wing Hong Inoaokalani Leong Junior
>> Elizabeth Ann Butram and Linden Brooke Wheeler
>> Kaolupikake Carter and Guy Lee Kaleimamahu
>> Chad Eric Chamberlain and Whitney Ryan Spangler
>> Airian Brook DeGarmo and Sean Jacob McGowan
>> Sarah Angelica Del Rosario and Jonathan Matthew Zachry
>> Dexter Ellington Duke and Chelsie Malia Lopes
>> Jasmine Iwalani Elliott and Christopher Scott Lehman
>> Carla Fleming and Leonard Meeks
>> Brian Chen Bok Fung and Agnieszka Malgorzata Pregowska
>> Joseph Harris and Denise Ardell Straughter
>> Dustin James Hoefferle and Anna Lynn Arneson
>> Jonathan Wesley Horton and Angela Bell Godfrey
>> Tamara Catharina Mary Jenkins and Tyler William Ryan Kerr
>> Adam-Richard Kalokomaikai–Kaleo‘okalani Rodrigues Kahele and Mahealani Kapuaho‘Ohenookanani Burdett
>> Sophie Star Keene and Christopher Anton Sexton
>> Justin Ke-Ala Uluwehi O‘Kanahele Keomalu and Leanna Kealohalani Meyer
>> Jin Ho Kim and Ashley Marie Smetana
>> Justice Keahi Laronal and Kisha Lynn Nohelani Kauluwehionapuaonalani Dano Kaha
>> Eric Anthony Lay and Erin Michelle Norvell
>> Jane Sun Lee and Jacob Joseph Studt
>> Leonard J. Lee and Karen Vanessa Ta
>> Luis Abraham Luyo and Jenny Vi Pracuelles Limbo
>> Grace Lani Maganis and Nicholas Welton Easom
>> Stephanie Ann Malin and Pua Veleona Kailiawa
>> Cristina Mariño Arias and Samuel Rivas Dorado
>> Jeannette Neumann and Ersin Sezer
>> Daniel Kazunobu Nitta and Rayna Joy Saeki
>> Jason Kaipo Noa and Sara Hideko Urabe
>> Amber Kawananaaulani Ohai and Phillip Michel Roy
>> Keane Kiyoshi Omaye-Backman and Chelsea Chie Maile Fujimori
>> Miles Kyle Rainwater and Mailani Joy Souza
>> Joshua Dean Savory and Gwendolyn Bodiongan Codilla
>> Hunter Robert Schultz and Bryanna Anne Baccay Rivera
>> Taryn Nicole Torres and Mark Anthony Pancho Galat
>> Chevelle Kaleikaumaka Valdez Grilho and Eldridge Makanakealohaokalani Kuiee
>> Kelen Chun Ja Velez and Benjamin Moana
>> Glenn Quemado Villoso and Marian Ruth Romero Doronio
>> Molly Lynn Waters and Eric Lee Baker
>> Dean Bradley Woicek and Marisa Duran
>> Ljubo Zanoskar and Liana Giacobbi
>> Marcus Jackson Zhinin and Jennifer Zapata
Births
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 4 to 10
>> Tayte Ananias Alualu
>> Tyren Adaiah Alualu
>> Strider Atreyu Barbadillo
>> Peter David Birati Jr.
>> Aaron Andrew Call Jr.
>> Filomena Haukea Chun
>> Dallas Kahoku Coopman
>> Amelia Rae Mieko Keanuenueokalani Costales
>> Nariyah Prem Kani David
>> Janice Deng
>> Shani Rose Pomaika‘i Sai George
>> Ashley Erin Michelle Gouveia
>> Declan Casey Hakavai Graham
>> Easton Nehemiah Kaihanaii‘a Ho
>> Arden Isa
>> Rexton Kenney Wright Jones
>> Karmelo Keala-Francis Kahalekai
>> Isaiah Hilinaiikapauole Kaonohi
>> Otsak Tarson Kasto
>> Olivia Midori Kawahara
>> Annistyn Mei Sachie Lee
>> Rhyalyn-Kay Keilani Lee
>> Angel Calleb Isidro Madamba
>> Callan Ryan McFarland
>> Owen Thomas McLane
>> Maddox Keith McVadon
>> Raymond Michael Pabalinas Mendoza
>> Kashton-Jeriah Kaleoaloha Menor-Taba
>> Radley Hoakaikekili Minardi
>> Mikah Makana Musashi Murakami
>> Hilo-Reign Kalikolehua Hawaiian Nicolas
>> Ethan Noboru Ogata
>> Kentaro Ohashi
>> Carly-Beth Pualena Ortiz
>> Zabrielle Kalea Dacanay Pagdilao
>> Mateo Ishaan Pal
>> Trinity Moanikeala Perry
>> Jobe Jacob Micheal Punio
>> Auli‘i Mailelani Lusia Bernadette Robins
>> Thomas Ryan Taua Teteo Paris Siket
>> Kailani Imara Stephens
>> Lukas Isaac Tafoya
>> Taumala Annel Taylor
>> Valerie Paula Vasquez-Montgomery
>> Jevon Eli Vincent
>> Paxton Sage Wallace
>> Raiett Rexton Ho‘opomaika‘i‘ia e Kiliki Kiyoshi Watanabe
>> Marshall Laksono Widiasih Post
>> Rylen Jax La‘akea Wong