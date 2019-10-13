comscore David Shapiro: Retiring state Rep. Cynthia Thielen held her ground with grace | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Retiring state Rep. Cynthia Thielen held her ground with grace

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It’s been a long time since the Hawaii Republican Party was a force to be taken seriously, and it will be less so with Cynthia Thielen’s departure from the Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
Police search for driver that critically injured girl, 6, in Laie

Scroll Up