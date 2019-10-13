comscore Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui Meadows residents should prepare for road closures over the coming weeks. Pacific Whale Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Foundation. Read more

