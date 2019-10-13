Weekly digest of what’s happening on Maui

Maui Meadows residents should prepare for road closures over the coming weeks. Pacific Whale Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Foundation. Read more

Maui Meadows roadwork starting

Maui Meadows residents should prepare for a county public works project that will affect roads in the Kihei subdivision over the coming weeks.

The pavement preservation project starts Tuesday and continues Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 15, with work done from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and four to six hours of drying time needed for slurry sealing applications, the county said. “No parking” signs will be set up 48 hours before work is to begin. Residents are asked to shut off roadside irrigation systems and reschedule home appointments during work hours.

Here is the work schedule:

>> Tuesday: full closure of cul-de-sac ends of Mililani, Kuaua and Mikioi places.

>> Wednesday and Friday: full roadway closures of Kohala Street and Mililani and Kuaua places.

>> Oct. 23 and 25: full roadway closure of Kehala Drive from Kohala Street to Kupulau Drive.

>> Oct. 30 and Nov. 1: full roadway closures of Kehala Drive from Kohala Street to Mikioi Place and of Hoohalahala Street from Kehala Drive to Mikioi Place.

>> Nov. 13 and Nov. 15: full roadway closure of Mikioi Place from Akala Drive to the cul-de-sac end of Mikioi.

For information, call 270-6291.

Whale foundation receives donation

Pacific Whale Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Foundation for its research, education and conservation work, according to a news release.

The Maalaea-based organization conducts various programs on Maui and at Hervey Bay, Australia; Machalilla National Park, Ecuador; and Chiloe island in southern Chile. These include Keiki Whalewatch, Plastic Pollution Solutions, Maui Whale Festival, Be Whale Aware & Be Dolphin Wise, The Last Straw and Volunteers on Vacation. PWF, founded in 1980, also operates PacWhale Eco-Adventures to help fund its nonprofit work.

The donation was announced four days before one of PWF’s tour boats reported its first whale sighting of the season Wednesday in the Auau Channel between Maui and Lanai. Visit pacificwhale.org.