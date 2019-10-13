comscore Alfred Failauga helps Waipahu run past Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Alfred Failauga helps Waipahu run past Kailua

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Alfred Failauga rushed for 134 yards and scored a touchdown as Waipahu outlasted Kailua 14-12 on Saturday night at Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 12

Scroll Up