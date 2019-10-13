Campbell’s defense comes through to tip Kamehameha

Campbell linebacker Titan Jarra came up big in a game dominated by defense. Read more

Campbell linebacker Titan Jarra came up big in a game dominated by defense.

Jarra returned an interception and fumble for touchdowns as No. 5 Campbell beat host Kamehameha 35-28 in an Open Division game Saturday.

Jarra had a 13-yard interception return, which put the Sabers ahead 21-9 with 2:42 left before halftime.

“The first one, I was just doing my job,” said Jarra, a senior.

He also had a 40-yard fumble return, which put Campbell up 35-22 with 36 seconds remaining in the game. Kamehameha threw a lateral to the right flat and the receiver dropped the ball and didn’t go after a recovery.

“When they were lining up, our middle linebacker Tyrese (Tafai) watches a lot of film, so that really helps the team,” Jarra said. “They lined up in trips with the running back on the trips side. We called ‘flow.’ That’s when they do a bubble (screen).”

Nearly half the game’s points were scored by the defenses.

The Warriors scored on a 30-yard pick-6 by Evan Rau, a safety when Kuao Peihopa tackled a Sabers running back in the end zone, and a 12-yard fumble return by Dayne Maeva.

“The team’s effort is never doubted,” said Kamehameha coach Abu Ma‘afala. “Defensively, our kids played an amazing game. (The Sabers) have unbelievable players at every position.”

The Blaine Hipa-to-Titus Mokiao-Atimalala connection worked for the Sabers (5-4, 3-2) in the first half and the punishing running of Jonan Aina-Chaves got it done in the second.

Mokiao-Atimalala finished with five catches for 151 yards and a touchdown, with all the production coming in the first half. The score came on the Sabers’ second play from scrimmage on a 62-yard pass.

Mokiao-Atimalala also made an electrifying 64-yard reception, which set up his brother Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 Campbell with 4:28 left in the first quarter.

Aina-Chaves didn’t play in the first half, but finished with 16 carries for 87 yards as Campbell dominated the clock after halftime. He left with a leg injury in the fourth quarter.

“He runs it hard and stuff,” said Campbell coach Darren Johnson, who said “no comment” when asked why Aina-Chaves didn’t play in the first half.

Hipa finished 13-for-22 for 223 yards for Campbell, while Jonah Yuen was 18-for-36 for 182 yards for Kamehameha.

Preston Rezentes booted two field goals for the Warriors (3-6, 2-5), who scored on the final play of the game on a 3-yard completion from Yuen to Kalanikuikahi Lorenzo.

No. 5 Campbell 35, Kamehameha 28

At Kamehameha

>> Campbell (5-4, 3-2) 14 7 7 7 — 35

>> KS (3-6, 2-6) 7 5 3 13 — 28

Campbell — Titus Mokiao-Atimalala 62 pass from Blaine Hipa (Chase Taylor kick)

Kamehameha — Evan Rau 30 interception return (Preston Rezentes kick)

Campbell — Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 1 run (Taylor kick)

Kamehameha — safety, Kuao Peihopa tackles running back in end zone

Campbell — Titan Jarra 13 interception return (Taylor kick)

Kamehameha — FG Rezentes 24

Campbell — Hipa 9 run (Taylor kick)

Kamehameha — FG Rezentes 30

Kamehameha — Dayne Maeva 12 fumble return (Rezentes kick)

Campbell — Jarra 40 fumble return (Taylor kick)

Kamehameha — Kalanikuikahi Lorenzo 3 pass from Jonah Yuen (no PAT)

RUSHING — Campbell: Jonan Aina-Chaves 16-87, Caleb Mercado 10-22, Cameron Sloan 4-10, Hipa 6-1, TEAM 2-(minus 6), Ta. Mokiao-Atimalala 3-(minus 12). Kamehameha: Tanner Moku 9-26, Kawika Clemente 6-21, Yuen 5-10, Andrew-Lee Smith 3-2, TEAM 1-(minus 11).

PASSING — Campbell: Hipa 13-22-1-223. Kamehameha: Yuen 18-36-2-182.

RECEIVING — Campbell: Ta. Mokiao-Atimalala 7-52, Ti. Mokiao-Atimalala 5-151, RJ Tadeo 1-20. Kamehameha: Blaze Kamoku 6-100, Kahekili Pahio 4-32, Kalanikuikahi Lorenzo 2-25, Isaiah Shizuru 2-16, Shiloh Louis-Kaneakua 2-5, Lorenzo 1-3, Moku 1-1.