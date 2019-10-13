comscore Creativity and takeaways fuel Boise State’s rout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Creativity and takeaways fuel Boise State’s rout

  • By Chadd Cripe, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Five quarterbacks and four takeaways proved a winning formula for the Boise State football team Saturday night against Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 12

Scroll Up