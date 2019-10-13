Creativity and takeaways fuel Boise State’s rout

Five quarterbacks and four takeaways proved a winning formula for the Boise State football team Saturday night against Hawaii. Read more

BOISE, Idaho >> Five quarterbacks and four takeaways proved a winning formula for the Boise State football team Saturday night against Hawaii.

The No. 14 Broncos had five players take snaps at quarterback — part of a creative game plan that led to a 59-37 victory and the team’s most points in regulation in a conference game in five years.

And the Broncos benefited from all those Hawaii turnovers, including three first-half fumbles that led to three short touchdown drives.

“I still think Hawaii is a very good football team,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I know we got after them tonight in some ways. We started fast.”

The Broncos (6-0 overall, 3-0 Mountain West) also overcame a significant blow when true freshman starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier left early in the second quarter with a hip injury. Linebacker Kana’i Picanco drilled Bachmeier as he scrambled, launching the football into the air for a fumble the Rainbow Warriors recovered.

Boise State led 17-7 at the time — and it seemed possible that the Warriors could pull the upset in front of the record homecoming crowd of 36,902.

Instead, Hawaii went three-and-out immediately after the fumble and quarterback Cole McDonald fumbled on the next drive, a controversial play on which the ball appeared to come loose as he started to throw but landed well past the line of scrimmage.

Boise State sophomore backup quarterback Chase Cord — who was the primary backup last year until he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and has seen regular snaps this season — cashed in the turnover with a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

That gave the Broncos a 24-7 lead with 5 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half. The Warriors didn’t get any closer until the final 3 minutes of the game.

Cord went 12-for-18 for 175 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

“I think Chase played exceptionally well tonight,” Harsin said. “Hit a few big plays in there, and Chase has got good command when he gets in there.”

Cord and third-string quarterback Jaylon Henderson, a senior, both played in the game before Bachmeier was hurt to provide more of a running threat. Henderson was given a full drive while the game was still in doubt and that ended in a touchdown, too.

Henderson was 6-for-10 for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos also used Shakir and wide receiver John Hightower at quarterback for individual plays. Shakir scored on a 5-yard run as the QB and Hightower handed to tailback Robert Mahone for a 13-yard touchdown run.

All told, five players took snaps at quarterback — and all five were involved in a touchdown while playing there (Bachmeier threw a touchdown pass).

“It’s definitely exciting to see everybody do different stuff like that,” said Hightower, the deep threat who also had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. “… It brings joy to me.”

The Broncos also found some joy on defense, despite allowing 438 yards and 37 points — both season highs. They had forced just six turnovers in the first five games but grabbed four on Saturday, including an interception that ended the game.

The biggest turnover probably was the first one.

Junior nickel Kekaula Kaniho, who is from Kahuku High, fought off a blocker on a screen pass while tackling wide receiver Cedric Byrd II. Kaniho ripped out the ball and corralled it as he fell to the turf for the turnover.

The Broncos scored six plays later for a 14-0 lead that set the tone for the whole night.

“We knew we wanted to start fast as a defense and as a team,” Kaniho said. “… Just trying to make a play on the ball and I got my hand on there pretty good. And when I ripped it, it kind of just fell into my lap.”