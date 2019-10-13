comscore Hawaii basketball team working through early adversity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii basketball team working through early adversity

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot’s assessment of Saturday’s Green and White preseason scrimmage: necessary. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 12

Scroll Up