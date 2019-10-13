comscore U.S. sweeps Australia in FIVB World Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

U.S. sweeps Australia in FIVB World Cup

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties on the roster, remained in medal contention with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of Australia in a FIVB World Cup match today in Hiroshima, Japan. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 12

Scroll Up