U.S. sweeps Australia in FIVB World Cup

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with three players with Hawaii ties on the roster, remained in medal contention with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of Australia in a FIVB World Cup match today in Hiroshima, Japan.

Setting for the Americans was Micah Christenson (Kamehameha), and Erik Shoji (Punahou) was the libero. Reserve Micah Ma’a (Punahou) did not play against the Australians (1-8).

The U.S. finished with a 9-0 advantage in aces, two by Christenson.

The Americans play Russia (4-5) on Monday and Egypt (3-6) on Tuesday to conclude the round-robin event. The U.S. is sitting third behind Brazil (8-0) and Poland (7-1), who met later today.

HPU and Hawaii Hilo win in volleyball

Perla Escobar put down 18 kills and Cameryn Collie added 11 as Hawaii Pacific swept Concordia 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 in a Pacific West Conference volleyball match Saturday at the St. Francis Gym.

Collie finished with a double-double, adding 15 digs for the Sharks (11-6, 4-5). The Eagles dropped to 9-6 and 5-2.

>> At Hilo, Bria Beale put down 18 kills and Alexandria Parisian 10 to lead Hawaii Hilo to a 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-8 victory over Biola.

Kaila Lizama had 21 digs and Beale 13 for the Vulcans (12-5, 7-2), who won their seventh straight. The Eagles fell to 8-9, 4-5.