comscore Rainbow Wahine bounce back to sweep UC Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine bounce back to sweep UC Santa Barbara

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was Ping-Pong Ball Giveaway Night in the Thunderdome on Saturday night. It was UC Santa Barbara’s upset hopes that got bounced. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 12

Scroll Up