Roosevelt rolls to win to finish in 3-way tie for first

Roosevelt dashed any hope that Nanakuli had at making the playoffs this season.

The Rough Riders blew out the host Golden Hawks 55-10 on Saturday night to end the regular season in a three-way tie for first place in OIA Division II.

With an overall record of 8-1 and 7-1 in league play, Roosevelt finds itself tied with top contenders Kaiser and Kaimuki, which all finished 7-1 in league play.

The Rough Riders won a coin flip and will be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Roosevelt came into its regular-season finale aggressive, never letting up on an opportunity to score.

The coaching staff made use of the special teams unit by going for 2 on half of their touchdowns while also attempting multiple onside kicks.

Most of the scoring came through the air, with quarterback Sky Ogata displaying another impressive performance. The standout quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns before being subbed out during the third quarter. Ogata’s favorite target, receiver Chase Akana, nabbed three passes for 82 yards, which all resulted in touchdowns.

“He plays hard, tough kid,” Roosevelt coach Kui Kaho’oilihala said of his QB. “He can read the route on the pass well, and for him, he’s just a gamer.”

One part of Ogata’s game is his ability to extend plays with his feet, scrambling three times for 38 yards.

Going into the playoffs, Roosevelt will be looking to protect its star quarterback, with Kaho’oilihala jokingly saying, “We try not to have him run, but he just loves to run the ball.”

Nanakuli was expecting to utilize the run, averaging 171 yards per game on the ground entering its last game of the season with its playoff hopes still alive.

The Golden Hawks needed to win and have Waialua lose to Pearl City. The Bulldogs lost to the Chargers in overtime, but will be the fourth seed in the playoffs due to their head-to-head win over Nanakuli.

A stout Roosevelt front seven held the Nanakuli offense to only 5 yards rushing on the night. The Golden Hawks did not fair better in the passing game, with quarterback Sedric Crawford unable to complete a pass until the second quarter.

He finished 5-for-22 for 73 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

One of the interceptions was taken back 30 yards to the end zone by Shepherd Kekahuna for a score. Kekahuna also was used in other facets, rushing for a touchdown and catching two passes for 44 yards.

“Since Aalona Monteilh and Joshua Maikui went down, all of us had to step it up. We had to go both ways for the team,” said Kekahuna.

The Rough Riders will play Waialua in the first round of the playoffs.

“For us, it’s just keep it simple. Do what we’ve been doing on offense and defense,” Kaho’oilihala said.

Roosevelt 55, Nanakuli 0

At Nanakuli

>> Nanakuli (5-5, 4-4) 0 10 0 0 — 10

>> Roosevelt (8-1, 7-1) 28 13 7 7 — 55

Roosevelt — Shepherd Kekahuna 2 rush (kick failed)

Roosevelt — Chase Akana 38 pass from Sky Ogata (Kekahuna run)

Roosevelt — Kaeo Akana 22 yard blocked punt return (run failed)

Roosevelt — C. Akana 9 pass from Ogata (Kaulana Koki pass from Ogata)

Roosevelt — Kekahuna 30 interception (run failed)

Nanakuli — FG Keola Bright 17

Roosevelt — Kolea Pa-Macalino 21 pass from Ogata (Paul Ho kick)

Nanakuli — Nainoa Paz 26 pass from Sedric Crawford (Bright kick)

Roosevelt — C. Akana 35 pass from Ogata (Ho kick)

Roosevelt — Kalei Wahilani 2 run (Ho kick)

RUSHING — Nanakuli: Tahj Hauhio 13-7, Crawford 3-(minus 1), Randy McCabe 1-(minus 1). Roosevelt: Wahilani 10-47, Ogata 3-38, Mitchell Camacho 7-37, Myka Kukahiwa 3-20, Pa-Macalino 3-2, Kekahuna 1-2.

PASSING — Nanakuli: Crawford 5-22-2-73. Roosevelt: Ogata 18-25-0-267, Pa-Macalino 1-3-0-8.