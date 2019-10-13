comscore UH football notebook: Stovall productive in return | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH football notebook: Stovall productive in return

  • By Stephen Tsai and Ferd Lewis
As a valued member of Hawaii’s special teams, Melquise Stovall has enjoyed many happy returns. But the most delightful was his return to the active roster after missing the past two games with a hip injury. Read more

