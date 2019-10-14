comscore 6-year-old hit-and-run victim recovering | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

6-year-old hit-and-run victim recovering

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.

A 6-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike in Laie on Friday was recovering at the hospital, her father said Sunday. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics, Oct. 4-10

Scroll Up