6-year-old hit-and-run victim recovering

A 6-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike in Laie on Friday was recovering at the hospital, her father said Sunday. Read more

A 6-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle while riding her bike in Laie on Friday was recovering at the hospital, her father said Sunday.

Olivia Numanga was riding a bike on Puuahi Street at about

6:20 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a white crossover-type vehicle, police said. The driver stopped for a brief moment, but fled when a witness came out to assist the girl, police said. Numanga, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken in critical condition to a hospital, police said.

Her father, William Numanga, said police were keeping the family updated on the investigation but hadn’t had any luck identifying the driver.

Numanga, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said he was at the temple when his daughter was injured and that he wasn’t angry when he learned about the crash because it was “an unfortunate accident.”

“It could have happened to anybody,” he said. “Our main focus is our daughter is OK.”

He said the incident has been traumatic for his family but that it probably was also traumatic for the driver.

Olivia Numanga sustained a fracture at the back of her skull and had some bleeding on her brain, but doctors were optimistic about her recovery because she was responding well, her father said. She also had surgery Saturday for a broken right femur.

Numanga said his daughter, the second youngest of five, was taken off a ventilator Saturday and was breathing on her own. She was able to see her family over the weekend but was drowsy from medication.

He said doctors think his daughter will make a full recovery in two to three months.