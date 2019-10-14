comscore Hawaii football team shifts its focus to Air Force | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football team shifts its focus to Air Force

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the Hawaii football team, the wish is that losses do not come in twos. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard, Oct. 13
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 14, 2019

Scroll Up