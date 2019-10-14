NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Plays today at the Packers. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Plays today at the Packers.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Indianapolis had a bye this week.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was inactive at the Browns on Sunday.

>> Trevor Davis, Raiders wide receiver — Oakland had a bye this week.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Completed seven of 18 passes for 63 yards with his first two interceptions of the season at Denver. He also rushed twice for 4 yards.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Recorded one solo tackle, two assists and one pass defensed against the Chargers.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Recorded an assisted tackle at the Broncos.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was inactive at the Vikings.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Recorded two solo tackles and two assists, which included a tackle for loss, against the host Los Angeles Rams.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Was 2-for-3 in extra-point kicks and 1-for-2 in field-goal attempts. His field-goal make was from 44 yards and his miss was from 46.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Recorded one assisted tackle, one quarterback hurry and recovered a fumble at Minnesota.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Was active but did not record any statistics against the visiting Eagles.