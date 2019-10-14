comscore Shell Va’a extends Molokai Hoe dynasty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Shell Va’a extends Molokai Hoe dynasty

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 p.m.

Once Tahitian outrigger paddling powerhouse Shell Va‘a asserted its dominance from the early stages of the 67th Hawaiian Airlines Molokai Hoe through the finish buoys, it became clear to competing crews and spectators that it wasn’t a matter of if they would win, but by how wide of a margin. Read more

