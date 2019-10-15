Winter is coming to mauna

It will be interesting to see how the approach of winter on Mauna Kea affects the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters, but it should be noted: It’s already been less than balmy there, even while the rest of the state has wilted in the heat. Read more

It will be interesting to see how the approach of winter on Mauna Kea affects the Thirty Meter Telescope protesters, but it should be noted: It’s already been less than balmy there, even while the rest of the state has wilted in the heat.

At 8 tonight, the forecast is about 35 degrees Fahrenheit at the observatories. Downslope, it’s warmer — but not enough to make anyone happy.

The question is: How many of those who have weathered the summer chill are already steeled to what’s coming?

Public discussion of Red Hill fuel tanks

Navy officials will brief the public on proposed plans for improving tank safety at Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility at meetings set for 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu, and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the state Capitol.

The Navy’s recommendation for what’s likely the least-protective site improvement option — sticking with single-walled steel tank liners — is concerning, given that the threat of petrochemicals leaking from the colossal World War II-era tanks and tainting groundwater seems to loom larger with each passing year. The aquifer cannot be fitted with a double-walled liner or relocated, but the fuel tanks can.