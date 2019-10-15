comscore Spice Hawaii serves up cheesy, spicy rice crepes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Spice Hawaii serves up cheesy, spicy rice crepes

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:23 p.m.

In another spin on East meets West, Spice Hawaii specializes in Indian dosas, or crispy rice crepes, melded with Western cheeses and Asian spices, served with dipping sauces that add even more cultural nuances. Read more

