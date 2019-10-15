Spirited Conversations: Hawai’i Food & Wine Fest features cocktail magic

From its humble beginnings with just a handful of events and only four mixologists, the Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival has grown and improved year after year when it comes to cocktail-related offerings. Read more

The annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival is a chance to see some of the best known celebrity chefs, to sip cult cabernet with the winemakers themselves, to party under the stars — sometimes with sand between your toes and fireworks above. It is undoubtedly a magical time.

I have had the unique pleasure of coordinating everything cocktail for the festival for nine years. From its humble beginnings with just a handful of events and only four mixologists, the festival has grown and improved year after year. In 2019 we are featuring 32 of the most talented barkeeps from New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco and, of course, our very own Hawaii Nei.

Today I am featuring some of my favorite cocktails served at last year’s festival by some of my most talented friends, all of whom are returning this year. Note that their recipes suggest specific liquor brands, but you can make them using other labels that are easier for you to find.

Join us at an event this season. I look forward to raising a glass together.

ONE OF my favorite cocktails is the Negroni, a classic Italian aperitivo. In its simplest form, it is equal parts, gin, the bitter liqueur Campari and sweet vermouth. Dave’s take on this cocktail was created for the Bombay Sapphire Most Imaginative Bartender contest. I was a judge for that contest, and agreed with all my fellow judges that Dave’s was the one cocktail we would want to have again and again. Dave featured it at the festival last year, and it did not disappoint.

The herbaceous notes that the thyme brings when infused into Aperol is a match made in heaven, and the touch of salinity and nuttiness from sherry ties all the flavors together. If you don’t want to make this yourself, you might be able to convince Dave to whip one up for you at one of his King Street bars.

Dave will be pouring this year at the Roy’s Golf Classic dinner reception and Wicked Cocktails, Wicked Plates, both on Maui; Crazy Rich Cocktails at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach ; and Life’s a Beach at Ko Olina.

PRIME THYME

By Dave Newman, Pint & Jigger and Harry’s Hardware Emporium

Featured at Decadence, 2018

1-1/2 ounces Beefeater Gin

1 ounce thyme-infused Aperol (see note)

1 ounce Lustau East India Solara sherry

Combine ingredients over ice; strain over large ice cube into glass.

>> Garnish: Thin orange wheel and thyme sprig

>> Aperol infusion: Place 20 thyme sprigs into a bottle of Aperol; let sit 2 days (or until desired flavor is achieved) in cool, dark area. Strain into clean container.

JULIE REINER spent some time in Hawaii while growing up and still has family on Oahu. Although she jet-sets around the world, consulting, judging competitions and running her own bars in New York, Hawaii is always near and dear to her heart. She welcomes any excuse to bring her back to the islands and we are always happy to greet her with open arms … especially when she is serving us Hibi­ki Suntory Japanese whisky in a beautiful stirred cocktail.

This drink is the perfect marriage of age, smoke, bitterness and floral elements, beautifully complex, yet elegant in the glass.

Julie will be pouring at Crazy, Rich Cocktails, as well as the Culinary Masters Gala at the Halekulani.

YAMASHITA TREASURE

By Julie Reiner, Clover Club and Leyenda

Featured at Culinary Masters Gala, 2018

2 ounces Hibiki Harmony whisky

1/2 ounce St-Germain elderflower liqueur

1/2 ounce Nonino Amaro liqueur

2 dashes orange bitters

Combine ingredients; strain into a coupe glass.

>> Garnish: Apple blossoms

JEN ACKRILL has a wonderful way of incorporating fresh flavors without making cocktails that are overly sweet. In this drink she infused jalapeno into fresh water to give this cocktail just the right amount of heat. The botanicals that the bianco (white) vermouth brings to the table keep the drink light and balanced. This was a winner at the Decadence event last year because of its refreshing nature.

Jen will be pouring this year at Crazy Rich Cocktail.

IN THE SHADOW OF PALM TREES

Jen Ackrill, Cocktail Artists

Featured at Decadence, 2018

1-1/2 ounces Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

3/4 ounce Alessio Vermouth Bianco

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce grapefruit cordial

1/4 ounce jalapeno water

Combine ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Shake and strain over ice into bucket glass.

>> Garnish: Dehydrated lime slice

>> Jalapeno Water: Place 1 roughly chopped jalapeno in 16 ounces water; pulse and let infuse 1 hour. Strain.

VEGAS BABY, Vegas! Francesco Lafranconi, my mentor and an all-around fabulous mixologist, always transports cocktails to a magical realm. His cocktail last year for the Culinary Masters Gala was all the rage and even blew chef Alan Wong’s mind. What is more decadent and bougie then truffles and bubbles? A cocktail that contains both.

The cognac used was infused with imported black truffles from Italy and the blend of Champagne and this rich truffle blend was pure bliss, according to all who were able to try it.

When in Vegas, treat yourself to a visit to Francesco’s new bar, Mr. Coco, in the Palms Casino Resort. This cocktail lounge has spared no expense and is the epitome of luxury.

Francesco will be pouring at Crazy Rich Cocktails and the Culinary Masters Gala.

TRUFFLES AND BUBBLES

Francesco Lafranconi, Mr. Coco Las Vegas

Featured at the Culinary Masters Gala, 2018

1-1/2 ounces Veiux Pineau de Charentes French aperitif

1/2 ounce St-Germain elderflower liqueur

1/2 ounce black truffle-infused Hine VSOP cognac

3 ounces Perrier-Jouet Champagne

Combine ingredients except Champagne in mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into champagne glass. Top with Champagne.

>> Garnish: Edible flowers

>> Truffle-Infused Cognac: Place half of a black truffle into a bottle of cognac. Let infuse 5 hours; strain.

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Ingredient note: The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.