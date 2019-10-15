comscore Defense lawyer levels more accusations against deputy prosecutor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Defense lawyer levels more accusations against deputy prosecutor

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:39 p.m.

Defense lawyer Myles Breiner says the deputy prosecutor who admitted shoving him tried to have a relationship with a woman who was the complaining witness in two domestic violence cases he was prosecuting, drafted legal documents for her civil case while he was still working as a Maui deputy prosecutor, went to her home in the middle of the night while drunk and assaulted her adult son. Read more

