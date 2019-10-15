comscore Gabbard’s stances on Syria could be fodder in presidential debate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gabbard’s stances on Syria could be fodder in presidential debate

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 p.m.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard could face tough questions about her views on Syria during today’s presidential debate in light of President Donald Trump’s decision last week to pull troops out of northern Syria and abandon America’s longtime Kurdish allies to an attack by Turkish forces. Read more

