Hawaii News

Opponents of wind-energy project stall equipment delivery

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo, Andrew Gomes and Leila Fujimori rbernardo@staradvertiser.com agomes@staradvertiser.com lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Protesters gathered Monday night on a road in Kahuku to block an Oahu wind farm developer from delivering heavy equipment to begin construction in a scene reminiscent of the months-long telescope protests on the Big Island. Read more

