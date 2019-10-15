comscore Smart devices offered to help HECO manage EV charging | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Smart devices offered to help HECO manage EV charging

  By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:37 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. is partnering with Elemental Excelerator and Enel X to study how electric vehicle charging during different times of the day affect the power grid. Read more

WCCC furlough inmate fails to return to furlough home

