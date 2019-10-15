comscore State solar permits issued jumped in September | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State solar permits issued jumped in September

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:43 p.m.

The number of photovoltaic permits issued in Honolulu County more than doubled in September, according to data compiled by Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo-based Pro Vision Solar. Read more

