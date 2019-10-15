comscore University of Hawaii enrollment dips 2% systemwide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii enrollment dips 2% systemwide

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.

Total enrollment at the 10-campus University of Hawaii system dipped by 2% this semester compared with last fall, with only Windward Community College notching an increase in its student body. Read more

