University of Hawaii enrollment dips 2% systemwide

Total enrollment at the 10-campus University of Hawaii system dipped by 2% this semester compared with last fall, with only Windward Community College notching an increase in its student body.

The overall head count in the UH system fell to 49,977 students, from 51,063 last year, following a 1.2% decrease over the previous year.

“In spite of the challenges in competing with a strong labor market, we performed well in many key areas, including first-time freshmen, rising four-year graduation rates and continued early college success,” said UH President David Lassner. “We need to do more to increase student recruitment, retention and transfer within the system.”

The UH system is graduating more students than it brings in, which accounts for some of the reduction in overall head count. It awarded 11,299 degrees and certificates in the last academic year, up 0.7% from the previous year.

UH Manoa’s four-year graduation rate has doubled in eight years. It enrolled 2,020 first-time freshmen this fall, close to last year’s record of 2,209. Altogether enrollment at the flagship campus fell 1.2% to 17,490.

After more than a decade of growth, UH West Oahu saw its enrollment drop 2.5% to 3,049.

Enrollment at the seven community colleges fell 2.8% to 26,066. Kauai Community College showed the biggest decrease, down 7.6% to 1,373, after marking the largest enrollment increase the previous year at 10.4%.

Windward Community College bucked the trend by boosting enrollment 2.4% to 2,520 students.

“We trace our student recruitment success to our strong partnerships with area high schools and the community college system’s initiative to target returning students,” said Windward Chancellor Ardis Eschenberg. “We did see a decrease in continuing students but preliminary research shows that many graduated or transferred, which is our goal!”

Overall, the community colleges saw a 1.7% increase in first-time freshmen. More older students are trying community college, with a 14% increase in first-time freshmen age 25 to 44.

Online options launched in January at community colleges include five-week accelerated courses and associate’s degrees that can be earned entirely online, giving greater flexibility to students of various ages who might need to work or care for family while attending school.

The university will launch a statewide media campaign this month to “remind all Hawaii residents that there is a place for everyone within the diverse 10-campus UH system.”

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII 2019 ENROLLMENT

Campus / Number of students / Change from fall 2018

UH system: 49,977 students, -2.1%

UH Manoa: 17,490 students, -1.2%

UH Hilo: 3,372 students, -1%

UH West Oahu: 3,049 students, -2.5%

UH Community Colleges: 26,066 students, -2.8%

Hawaii Community College: 2,615 students, -0.6%

Honolulu Community College: 3,510 students, -0.9%

Kapiolani Community College: 6,488 students, -6%

Kauai Community College: 1,373 students, -7.6%

Leeward Community College: 6,568 students, -2.1%

UH Maui College: 2,992 students, -3.2%

Windward Community College: 2,520 students, +2.4%

Source: University of Hawaii Institutional Research & Analysis Office