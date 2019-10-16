Column: Young astronomers reach for the stars

We are young astronomers of different nationalities, cultures and research interests. None of us are involved in the Thirty Meter Telescope; some of us will likely be working in industry or for TMT’s competitors in the near future. But we all share a passion for science and the dream of a better future for humanity. We would like to explain why astronomy matters, why Maunakea is crucial to the future of astronomy, and why TMT is distinct from its predecessors.

Astronomy has made enormous contributions to society since the dawn of civilization. It enabled farmers to plan their crops and explorers to navigate the seas. It was the science that started the Scientific Revolution, putting the world on a path to modernity.

The first hints of quantum mechanics came from observing the sun; the first test of general relativity came from a solar eclipse. General relativity has made GPS possible, while quantum mechanics led to the advent of modern electronics. Astronomy is about exploration. We cannot always predict what we will discover, but astronomy gives us a window into phenomena that could never exist on Earth, bringing practical benefits of immense value to the world.

Astronomy has been an integral part of cultures around the world. Two thousand years after ancient astronomers studied the skies, we still use their names for the solar system planets; we still retell their stories while pointing at the constellations they named so long ago.

‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is running a program called “A Hua He Inoa,” in which major discoveries from Maunakea observatories will be given Hawaiian names. The first interstellar visitor to the solar system ever discovered was ‘Oumuamua; the first black hole ever imaged was Powehi. With TMT, we hope to add to this list the discoveries which reveal the first stars to shine after the cosmic dark ages, the true nature of dark matter or dark energy, and the first signs of life on another world. These revolutionary discoveries, and many others, would put Hawaiian culture into the history books for millenia to come.

Why is Maunakea the first choice to begin with? Maunakea has unique atmospheric properties, unmatched anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere. Its altitude raises telescopes above the cloud layer and most of the Earth’s atmosphere. The steady airflow from the ocean allows for the sharpest images obtainable without going into space. The air emits less infrared light because it is colder, and absorbs less infrared because it is drier, enabling science that is much more difficult at other locations — such as searching for signs of life on exoplanets.

Moreover, moving to La Palma would threaten the integrity of the TMT collaboration between Canada, China, India, Japan and the U.S.

TMT represents a better relationship between astronomy and Maunakea, having invested more in minimizing its impact to the environment and culture than any telescope in Hawaii’s history. It has done this in part by consulting with Native Hawaiian organizations such as Kahu Ku Mauna and PUEO. As a result, the TMT site avoids all known burial grounds, shrines and archaeological sites. The telescope will be visible from only 14% of the Big Island, not including the three most important cultural sites on the mountain.

Additionally, TMT is investing heavily in education — creating, for instance, the THINK fund to provide scholarships and grants, 25% of which is designated for Native Hawaiians. THINK has already benefited more than 20,000 students across 97 schools.

We are young astronomers. For science, for education and for a better future, we support TMT — and we hope you will join us.

Devin Chu is an astronomy graduate student from Hilo; Mailani Neal is a Ph.D. student in physics and astronomy from Kailua-Kona; Michael Lovejoy is an astronomy undergraduate student at University of Hawaii-Manoa. This commentary summarizes an open letter endorsed by 400-plus signatories (forms.gle/nLisdd6kka772Wn5A).